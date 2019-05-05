Indian Army organises cycling expedition for girls in Doda

[India], May 5 (ANI): The Indian Army on Saturday organised a cycling expedition for girls here. Around 35 girls from different schools of Doda participated in the event which commenced at Bhaderwah and concluded at Pul Doda.

The participants were guided and led by Army personnel all along the expedition. All the girls were provided with adequate safety gears including helmets and were provided with drinking water at regular intervals.

Sabika, a participant said: "We all are very excited; it is a new experience for all of us. Many of the girls were reluctant in the beginning. However, participation will increase further if such events continue to get organised. If they will keep on providing such platforms to girls then Doda will be much ahead of other areas."

"Such an event has never happened earlier. Initially, we weren't very confident but it got better gradually. We are very excited and I would say that all girls should participate in such events. In many places, girls are not allowed to do anything significant," expressed another participant Farheen, thanking the Army to have organised such an event. Talking about the expedition, Brigadier NJ Singh said, "It was tough for girls to complete the 30 km race in 2.15 hours, but they have done it wonderfully. We are planning to hold such programmes for girls during summer vacations too." (ANI)