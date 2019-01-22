Indian Army to brief Defence Ministry on restructuring plans

The Indian Army will make a presentation to the Defence Ministry this week on radical plans to reorganize and restructure the world's third largest force.

Initiated by Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat, the reorganisation aims to turn the Army into a lean and mean fighting force.

"Senior Army officers of Lieutenant General rank will make a presentation to the senior level officers of the Defence Ministry about the studies done by the different directorates of the Army," sources in the Army said here.

The Defence Ministry and the Army Headquarters have ordered separate studies to facilitate restructuring and resizing of 1.2 million-strong Army to save money for modernisation of the forces. The matter has also been discussed at the level of the Chairman, Chiefs of Staffs Committee. The three services chief also held a meeting recently to discuss tri-services issues. The mammoth drill of reorganising the Army is based on four comprehensive studies led by the army’s topmost generals. The plan is expected to change the complexion and direction of the 1.2 million- strong force and transform it into a deadlier fighting machine fully prepared for future wars. Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra also ordered a study through the National Security Advisory Board under former Northern Army commander Lt Gen DS Hooda to do a parallel study on the reorganisation and right-sizing of the force. The officer has suggested creation of new cyber and information warfare units along with creation of reserve forces to save around 20 per cent manpower in the forces. ANI AJD