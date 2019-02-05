Indian Army warns Pak against holding 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' events near LoC

[India], Feb 5 (ANI): The Indian Army on Wednesday warned Pakistan against holding any event related to Kashmir Solidarity Day near the Line of Control as it would draw a strong reaction from the Indian side.

“Our officials from the Directorate General of Military Operations issued the stern warning to the Pakistan Army today (Tuesday) morning,” Army sources said.

As per reports, Pakistan was planning to hold a motorcycle rally near the LoC on the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir side on Kashmir Solidarity Day being organised there.

Army sources said the Indian side had told Pakistan that responsibility of any such provocative activity would be on them. Pakistan has been trying to up the ante by celebrating Kashmir Solidarity Day every year on February 5. Pakistanis try to organise events across the globe including important world capitals like London and other European countries but have not been very successful in generating hype. (ANI)