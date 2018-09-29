'Indian Army will carry out another surgical strike, if required'

[India], Sep 29 (ANI): On the eve of the second anniversary of the surgical strikes, Former Nagrota Corps commander, Lieutenant General Rajendra Nimbhorkar has said that Pakistan would never accept the reality that Indian Army successfully destroyed terror launch pads set up on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) two years back. The senior Army officer, who was a part of the operation, asserted that India can undertake a similar operation again, if required.

"Pakistan is Pakistan, they will never accept that Indian Army executed this. But the world knows it happened, the government has released evidence from time to time. Whether they want to believe it or not is up to them," he said.

Lt. General Nimbhorkar further said that if required, the Indian Army would once again carry out the same exercise in the near future. "If our Army Chief says that we need to launch another strike in the area as Pakistan is sheltering terrorists, we are ready for it," he said. "If one looks closely, after we conducted a surgical strike in PoK, no international community spoke against us. This clearly shows that India was not wrong and also paved way for us to carry out the similar operation in the future," he added. The Central government has organized a three-day Army exhibition, Parakram Parv, to mark the second anniversary of surgical strikes, which were carried out against terror camps across the Line of Control in PoK. The event, organised by Konark Corps, is aimed at showcasing the might of the Indian Army and its contribution to nation building. Parakram Parv will be celebrated till September 30. On September 27, a fresh video of the surgical strike of 2016 across the Line of Control (LoC) was released. It shows terror launch pads being bombarded and destroyed by Indian soldiers. It was on September 18, 2016, when four Pakistani terrorists attacked an Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri, killing 19 soldiers. Avenging the attack, on September 29, the Indian Army conducted a surgical strike across LoC in PoK and destroyed terrorist launch pads, killing many terrorists.(ANI)