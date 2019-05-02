Indian Army's 20th Rashtriya Rifles celebrates silver jubilee

[India], May 1 (ANI): Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles (DOGRA) on Wednesday celebrated the silver jubilee of 20th Battalion at the Unit Memorial here in the presence of Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command of the Indian Army, Colonel of the DOGRA Regiment and DOGRA Scouts.

To commemorate the 25 Glorious Years a 'First Day Cover' was also released by Lt Gen Ranbir Singh.

Addressing the officers, JCOs, veterans, and families of the unit on the occasion, Gen Ranbir Singh said, "I salute and pay homage to the Martyrs for having made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in service of the Unit, Regiment, Indian Army and the Nation."

The contribution of 20 Rashtriya Rifles (DOGRA) was acknowledged by presenting a 'Silver Jubilee' trophy to the Battalion on behalf of the DOGRA Regiment. On the occasion, the Army Commander highlighted the connection with the soldiers. He appreciated their tenacity by awarding two commendations to 'Jawans' and also appreciated the dedication and hard work of all ranks, past and present, in their brave endeavour to safeguard the nation's borders while operating in hostile terrain and challenging conditions. Further Gen Ranbir Singh complimented troops for their relentless efforts and selfless service in bringing peace and tranquillity in the valley. He urged them to continue to discharge their duties with the same tenacity and resolve as per the highest standards of professionalism of the Indian Army 20 Rashtriya Rifles (DOGRA) was raised on May 1, 1994, in Varanasi with Col VP Singh as its first Commanding Officer, the Unit has participated in various Counter Insurgency, Counter Terrorist (CI/CT) operations and High Altitude areas in the Northern and Eastern theatres. The battalion has played a pivotal role and won accolades for its outstanding operational performance in J&K. The heroism, valour, gallant sacrifices and devotion to duty of 20 Rashtriya Rifles (DOGRA) has enabled it to earn one GOC-in-C Northern Command Unit Appreciation and 98 Individual awards including one Shaurya Chakra (Posthumous), one Vishisht Seva Medal, two Bar to Sena Medal, seven Sena Medal, nine Mention-in-Despatch, 19 COAS Commendation Card, 48 GOC-in-C Commendation Card etc during various operations. Apart from operational achievements, the Battalion has also excelled in games and sports activities. The Battalion is not only actively involved in counter-terrorism operations but is simultaneously carrying out a number of developmental initiatives, multifarious civic action programmes aimed towards improving the standard of living, social and education upliftment of the populace, providing vocational training to youth, ensuring their general empowerment, contributing to education of women and a host of such people-centric initiatives under Sadbhavana. (ANI)