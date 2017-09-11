Indian Army's 92 base hospital commemorates platinum jubilee

[India], Sept. 11 (ANI): Indian Army's prestigious 92 Base Hospital (BH) located in Srinagar celebrated its Platinum Jubilee yesterday.

This flagship combat hospital was raised in Rawalpindi during World War-II on September 10, 1942 as 92 General Hospital and subsequently relocated to different locations in Bengal before being mobilised for war to Kure in Japan on March 2, 1946.

Having demonstrated its capability in war the hospital was moved to Jammu and Kashmir for the Indo-Pak conflict on its return to India. It reached Srinagar on October 2, 1948 and occupied the old Jammu and Kashmir State Forces accommodation.

The hospital was subsequently reorganised as a static hospital and renamed 92 Base Hospital on 28 Aug 1970.

First day cover to mark the occasion was released by Lt. Gen. J. S. Sandhu, the Chinar Corps Commander, Lieutenant General Rajbir Singh, Commandant AMC Centre and Records, Sanjay Sharan, Chief Post Master General, Jammu and Kahmir.

Lt. Gen. J S Sandhu complemented all doctors, nursing officers and the civilian staff for achieving this milestone and rendering yeomen service in providing world class health care in Jammu and Kahmir.

"The Base Hospital is an epitome of professionalism and has truly lived upto its motto of "Touching Hearts, Saving Lives," Lt. Gen. Sandhu said.

92 BH has always been known for its tradition of eminence in patient care during peace as well as various conflicts in the region including OP RAKSHAK, the Kargil war, OP PARAKRAM and the flash floods in Kashmir in Sep 2014 when 92 Base Hospital was tasked with coordinating the medical management and it did so for the rescued civilians including the evacuation of 102 critically ill children from a flood ravaged hospital in Srinagar.

The hospital extends its support not only to the Armed Forces personnel and their dependants, veterans but also to the police and paramilitary forces during the critical period of resuscitation and life saving intervention. Many precious lives have been saved due to the excellent 'critical management' provided by the hospital.

The hospital has kept up with the times and is equipped with the most modern diagnostic tools including automatic analysers, CT scan and MRI. It has in addition a fully licenced blood bank with capability of component segregation . It is recognised by the Medical Council of India for Internship training of graduate doctors to qualify for the degree of MBBS.

In recognition for all the above, 92 BH has the unique distinction of being the only medical unit to be awarded the Chief of Army staff Unit Citation thrice along with the General Officer Commanding in Chief's Unit Appreciation and the Director General Medical Services (Army) Rolling Trophy on two occasions. Individual awards of distinguished service and devotion to duty are innumerable including recognition by the Police and Paramilitary Forces. (ANI)