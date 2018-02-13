Indian, Chinese armies hold ceremonial BPM in Eastern Ladakh

[India], Feb. 13 (ANI): A ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) on the occasion of "Chinese Spring Festival'' was conducted on Tuesday at Chinese BPM hut in Moldo garrison of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Chushul sector of Eastern Ladakh.

"The Delegations were led by Col. Deependra Jasrotia of the Indian side and Senior Lt. Col Bu Hong Dong from the Chinese side," said a press release.

BPM was marked by saluting the National flag of China by both the delegation members. This was followed by the ceremonial address by both delegation leaders covering the exchange of greetings, wishes, and vote of thanks which reflected the mutual desire of maintaining and improving relations at a functional level at the border.

Thereafter, a cultural programme showcasing vibrant Chinese culture and traditional grandeur was organised, followed by lunch. "Both the delegations interacted in a free, congenial and cordial environment. The delegation parted amidst the feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and maintaining peace along the LoC," said the statement. According to the press release, both sides also sought to build on the mutual feeling to uphold the treaties and agreements signed between the governments of the two sides to maintain peace and tranquillity along the LoC. (ANI)