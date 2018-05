[India], May 01 (ANI): Indian and Chinese armies held a special border personnel meeting in Leh's Chushul sector to mark the Labour Day.

In this regard, a cultural programme was organised wherein families of troops of both sides took part in.

According to an official statement, the meeting was organised to build trust between the two armies deployed on the border.

Also, sweets were exchanged at Wacha border post in Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)