Indian Coast Guard detains Sri Lankan national

[India], Jan 26 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday detained one Sri Lankan national from Tamil Nadu's Dhanuskodi district for crossing the border.

The Sri Lankan national has been identified as Nataraja Siyamalan, 35, a resident of Talaimannar in Sri Lanka.

Siyamalan's custody comes days after 16 Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in their waters near Katchatheevu Island.

The apprehended fishermen have been lodged in Jaffna prison in Sri Lanka.

The fishermen are natives of Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram and Mandapam districts. (ANI)