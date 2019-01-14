Indian Coast Guard recovers body of crew member of a dredger after two days search

[India], Jan 14 (ANI): After two day of intensive search operation, the Indian Coast Guard on Monday afternoon recovered the body of a crew member of dredger Volvox Asia, 3 miles off the Pong Reef.

According to the information, on the morning of January 12, the Indian Coast Guard received a distress message from dredger Volvox Asia that one of its crew members Raj Kumar Mylapilli, who was trainee Deck Officer has fallen overboard while dredging near Prongs Reef in Mumbai Harbour.

"Indian Coast Guard diverted a Fast Patrol Vessel and an Interceptor Boat operating off Mumbai for search of missing crew," said the PRO Indian Coast Guards.

"Air surveillance was also undertaken by Indian Coast Guard helicopter from Shikra on 12 and 13 January. The search operations continued for two days and dead body of the crew located by Indian Coast Guard Ship Agrim, 03 miles off Prong Reef at about 1:15 PM on14 January," informed Coast Guard. The body has been handed over to Mumbai Police for further formalities. (ANI)