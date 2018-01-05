Indian Coast Guard Ship C-161 commissioned in Porbandar

[India], January 5 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard Ship C-161 was commissioned on Friday at Porbandar in Gujarat. The induction is a part of ongoing efforts by the Coast Guard to strengthen coastal security.

It will strengthen the security umbrella of west coast and also help augment patrolling to prevent illicit activities such as infiltration, smuggling and illegal fishing.

The ICGS C-161 shall be based at Vadinar under the administrative and operational control of the Commander Coast Guard Region (North West) Air Marshal RK Dhir PVSM AVSM VM ADC.

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief. South Western Air Command commissioned the Interceptor Boat built by Bharati Defence and Infrastructure Limited in the presence of Inspector General Rakcsh Pal, TM. Commander Guard Region (NW) and other distinguished guests from various Central and State agencies were also present. The Interceptor Boat C-161 is 27.64m in length with a displacement of 107 tons and can achieve maximum speed of 35 knots. It is capable of undertaking multifarious tasks such as surveillance, interdiction, search and rescue and rendering assistance to boats and craft in distress at sea. The IB is capable of operating in shallow water as well as deep seas The boat is provided with advanced navigational and communication equipment for sale navigation. The quick reaction ability coupled with modern equipment and systems provides her the capability to respond to any developing maritime situation. The boat is commanded by Deputy Commandant Gaurav Verna and will be based at Vadinar. In an effort to augment its afloat capability, the Indian Coast Guard at Gujarat is acquiring varied new platforms. As per the basing plan, be placing nine additional ships in the Gujarat region by year 2021. This force multiplication with vessels designed for assorted roles, is in the wake of heightened security scenario of the region. The reinforcement of Coastal security mechanism in the state is also reflective of a synergised effort in tandem with various stakeholders. (ANI)