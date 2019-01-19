Indian Coast Guard's Clean and Green India drive at Bogmallo Beach

[India], Jan 19 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard on Saturday conducted a special cleanup drive at Bogmallo Beach to spread public awareness about the impact of coastal pollution and necessity of such cleaning drives.

The 'Clean and Green India' event held on the occasion of 42nd Indian Coast Guard Raising Day is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Coast Guard sources said.

Sarpanch of the Chicolna Bogmallo Panchayat, Virginia Rodrigues praised the initiative and flagged open the drive, which saw participation by over 250 coast guard personnel and their families.

DIG Himanshu Nautiyal complimented those who volunteered for the drive. "This event will inspire and motivate our people to keep our beaches clean by raising awareness amongst the public about the importance of keeping the beaches clean, more so as Goa is one of the most coveted tourist destinations on the map of India," he said. (ANI)