Indian companies to visit Canada to explore business opportunities

[India], May 31 (ANI): High Commissioner for Canada to India Nadir Patel on Wednesday gave a nod to Indian companies to visit Canada to seek new partners, find opportunities to launch start-ups, explore investment opportunities, and identify new products and technologies for use in India.

Patel, is leading a delegation of 150 Indian companies to mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation of Canada or 'Canada 150'. The visit is being organised in collaboration with the India-based Indo-Canadian Business Chamber (ICBC) and the Canada-based Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC).

Speaking about the visit, Patel said, "Canada's commercial relations with India are growing at a strong pace, yet there remain significant opportunities for further growth and collaboration between Canadian and Indian companies. This visit will provide Indian companies with first-hand knowledge about Canada's strengths in various sectors and an opportunity to develop personal contacts with some of Canada's top companies, while at the same time bring the India opportunity to Canada." Representatives of the participating companies will spend three days in Toronto where they will engage in business meetings with Canadian firms. They will also receive briefings on investment, visit potential partners and manufacturers, and participate in networking events. The participants will also take part in the Canada-India Business Symposium and an annual Gala Awards Dinner, hosted by the ICCC. (ANI)