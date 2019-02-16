Indian doctors’ delegation cancels visit to Pakistan for conference in view of Pulwama attack

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): A group of Indian doctors, who were to attend a conference in Lahore from March 7, have cancelled their visit in the wake of Pulwama terror attack.

The 13th SAARC-Association of Anaesthesiologists Congress is being organised by the Pakistan Society of Anaesthesiologists and Scientific Committee.

Thirteen Indian doctors from various parts of the country were to participate in the conference but none will be going now.

“In view of the dastardly Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack, we have cancelled our visit to Lahore scheduled from 6th March,” Dr Tej Kaul, who was to lead the Indian delegation, told ANI from Ludhiana in Punjab.

The Indian delegation has conveyed its inability to attend the conference to the Pakistani hosts as well. In response, a doctor on behalf of the Pakistani hosts wrote, “I can understand. Did not wish anaesthesia to be a victim of this madness but that is the way life is. My thoughts are with the victims of this violence.” The terror attack, in which around 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a brutal manner, has led to heightened anger in India and the government is exploring options to punish the culprits and their supporters in Pakistan. The attack was carried out by Pakistan-based and backed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit. India has already withdrawn Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status granted to Pakistan and has launched a diplomatic offensive to expose Pakistan administration’s links with the terror outfits (ANI)