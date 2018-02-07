Indian embassies are home away from home: Sushma Swaraj

[Saudi Arabia] Feb. 07 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Tuesday that Indian embassies are homes away from home for non-resident Indians.

Addressing the Indian diaspora here, Swaraj said, "We have opened embassies in different countries so that the Indians should get a home away from home in abroad. That is why I gave a slogan: Indian Embassy: A home away from home."

She said the face of the External Affairs Ministry has changed a lot in the last three years.

"Today, the non-resident Indians have realised that 'relief is only one tweet away'," Swaraj said.

Swaraj also lauded the Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Javed, for discharging his duties while addressing the grievances of the expatriates. Talking about ties with Saudi Arabia, the External Affairs Minister said, "India and Saudi Arabia have very good relations. Tomorrow, I will attend 'Janadriyah' festival where India has been invited as a guest of honour country. It has happened for the first time since the inception of the festival 32 years back," Swaraj said. Swaraj also recollected that without help of the Saudi Arabia King, it would not have been possible for India to rescue 45,000 Indians and about 2,000 foreigners from Yemen. (ANI)