Indian envoy, some other diplomats being subjected to aggressive surveillance, harassment in Pakistan; MEA lodges protest

Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad Ajay Bisaria and some other senior diplomats of the Mission are being subjected to "aggressive surveillance" and "harassment" there, prompting India to lodge a strong protest with Pakistan on Monday.

The External Affairs Ministry has sent a protest note to Pakistan Foreign Ministry, saying such incidents amount to a breach of understanding between the two countries, sources told ANI here.

In the note, the MEA said Bisaria and Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh were "closely followed and aggressively kept watch by a Pakistani security official during a wedding reception" at a hotel in Islamabad on December 4, last year, the sources said.

It also said that attempts were made to hack the social media account of a senior diplomat in the Indian High Commission. "In one such incident, people impersonating his relatives tried to hack his accounts. Fake profile similar to that of his relative was used," the sources said. Another senior diplomat received an email from Facebook administration, saying that repeated attempts were made by unknown people to login into his Facebook account, they said. There have been similar incidents of harassment meted out to Indian diplomats in Pakistan by the security agencies there. (ANI)