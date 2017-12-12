Indian girl drowns in Australia, family request PM to bring body back

[India], December 12 (ANI): Family members of a 15-year-old footballer, who drowned at Holdfast Marina beach in Australia's Adelaide, has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help them bring the body back to India for last rites.

Nitisha Negi, a footballer and student of Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Delhi, had gone to attend Pacific School Games Tournament in Australia when the incident took place.

Her elder sister took to Twitter and said, "@narendramodi (PM Modi) My sis played 4 Indian football team under 18 in Adelaide at the Pacific School Games. She went to Australia 4 (for) match. She has passed away der. Plz help us 2 (to) get her back to India 4 last rites."

According to reports, four of Negi's friends were saved by the local surfers, while she went missing. The incident happened on Monday when Negi went for swimming with few of her friends. (ANI)