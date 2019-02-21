Indian government also responsible for Pulwama terror attack, says Sharad Yadav

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) leader Sharad Yadav on Thursday alleged that the Government of India is also responsible for the terrorist attack on the convoy of CRPF personnel in Pulwama, citing the intelligence input of the possible attack.

On the situation of Jammu and Kashmir after the Pulwama terrorist attack, Yadav said: “The problem is there with every government. There is a problem for Pakistan’s side but the Government of India is also responsible for the attack since they had the intelligence input,” he added.

As many as 40 CRPF jawans killed in Kashmir’s Pulwama district in a terrorist attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad. LJD supremo said, “We stand with the government and the country. I want to say that there should be peace where 72 per cent people voted. Why that peace was disturbed, the responsibility lies with the central government.” On the tussle over the post of Chief Minister between BJP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, Yadav said: “It is like a fight between daughter-in-law and mother-in-law. They keep on indulging in false fights to appease the cadres of their respective parties.” When asked about Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s statement “If Hitler and Shah come to power, they will change the constitution”, Yadav said: “There is no doubt, they (BJP government) have destroyed the constitutional institutions. People have doubts like this. I was the first to raise this. In this period of undeclared emergency, the constitution is in danger.” On thorough investigation into the money spent by RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav on his bungalow, Yadav said: “People should mind their business. This should stop. I know what others are doing. If they talk more on this, I will reveal their secrets.” (ANI)