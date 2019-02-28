Indian High Commission in Islamabad gives demarche to Pakistan MoFA for immediate return of IAF pilot

The Indian High Commission in Islamabad last evening gave a demarche to Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) for the immediate and safe return of IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, sources said.

A similar demarche was given to Pakistan's acting High Commissioner in New Delhi by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) earlier on Wednesday.

The Indian government said that it expects the immediate and safe return of the pilot who is in Pakistan's custody.

"India also strongly objected to Pakistan’s vulgar display of injured personnel of the Indian Air Force in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention. It was made clear that Pakistan would be well advised to ensure that no harm comes to the Indian defence personnel in its custody. India also expects his immediate and safe return," an MEA statement said on Wednesday.

Pakistan has said there is only one Indian pilot in its custody, retracting a statement that two pilots were with it. Earlier, India said it foiled an attempt by Pakistan Air Force yesterday morning to carry out strikes in Jammu and Kashmir by shooting down an F-16 fighter plane while losing its own MiG-21 jet after which a pilot was “missing in action”. (ANI)