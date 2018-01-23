Indian leaders laud PM Modi's message to world

[Switzerland] Jan 23 (ANI): The Indian leaders on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to the world that he gave from the platform of the 48th World Economic Forum at Davos in Switzerland.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu said Prime Minister Modi has exhorted the world leaders to make a new world by 2022.

Talking to ANI, Prabhu said, "Prime Minister Modi told the world how India is progressing and how in our own way India is trying to address problems. He also clearly said that India is here to play the game with you so that we all work together to create a better world what it is today. He also gave why not create a new world by 2022 when we create a new India."

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the Prime Minister described how Indian ethos can be a role model in the conflicting world. "Prime Minister has given an enthusiastic speech wherein he explicitly explained how Indian ethos can be a role model in the conflicting world. He talked about Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which means India always thinks about the world and we have a global responsibility," Pradhan said. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed Prime Minister Modi's speech as of a statesman and a global leader. "It was not a speech of a political leader but of a statesman, of a global leader. All the three points which he made, the world should be concerned about them. Whether it is climate change, whether it is terrorism or globalisation turning into global shrinkage where the first world countries which started globalisation are now moving towards the protectionist regime. I think that was a very straight hit from Prime Minister Modi," Fadnavis said. While delivering a keynote address at the opening session of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos, Prime Minister Modi said, climate change, nations distinguishing between good and bad terrorism and nations becoming self-centered are the three major challenges that the world is facing today. (ANI)