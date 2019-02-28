Indian military and diplomatic pressure secures Wing Commander Abhinandan's release

India used diplomatic and military pressure to ensure that Pakistan releases Wing Commander Abhinandan unconditionally, top sources said here on Thursday, soon after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Thursday that the pilot will be freed tomorrow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made no compromises on the Pakistani proposal for holding talks, the sources said.

Khan announced in Pakistan Parliament that Abhinandan will be released on Friday as a peace gesture.

India mounted pressure on Pakistan through the international community, with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval holding talks with the US and other P-5 countries, the sources said.

The External Affairs Ministry also exerted pressure on Pakistan through the Arab world, they said. Abhinandan, flying a MiG -21 Bison fighter plane, was chasing Pakistani jets which transgressed into Jammu and Kashmir yesterday and crossed over to PoK where his aircraft was shot down. He ejected safely and was taken to the custody by Pakistani Army. (ANI)