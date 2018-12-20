Indian national Hamid Ansari arrives at residence in Mumbai

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): Repatriated Indian national Hamid Ansari arrived at his residence in Mumbai on Thursday .

Ansari was detained and arrested six years back after he went to Pakistan to meet a woman he had befriended through social media. He returned to India on December 18 after completing a three-year prison sentence in a Pakistani jail.

He reunited with his family at the Attari-Wagah border on Tuesday evening. His mother, Fauzia Nehal Ahmed Ansari, who called her son's release "a victory of humanity", said that he had no "bad intentions".

The mother-son duo had also met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi on Wednesday. Hamid's mother thanked Swaraj and credited her for her son's safe return. Ansari was awarded three-year imprisonment by a military court in December 2015 after being slapped with charges of espionage and involvement in anti-state activities. (ANI)