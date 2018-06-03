Indian Navy completes refit of 32-year-old Mauritian ship

[India], June 3 (ANI): The Indian Navy has completed the "Service Life Extension Refit" of a 32-year-old ship of the Mauritius Coast Guard.

The Indian Navy began the refit of the Mauritius Coast Guard Ship (MCGS) Guardian on December 1 last year at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai and ensured timely completion of its hull, engineering, electrical and weapon work package, an official statement read.

MCGS Guardian, after successfully completing all the mandated trials, will now return to Mauritius "as good as new," with best wishes from all those who toiled through the past six months for "fair winds and following seas" and many more years of service to the nation, the statement said.

While bidding farewell to the ship and the crew, the Admiral Superintendent of Naval Dockyard presented a memento and a compendium of reports of all trials conducted on the vessel. (ANI)