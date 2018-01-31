Indian Navy launches 3rd Scorpene class submarine 'Karanj'

Mumbai: The Indian Navy launched 'Karanj', the third Scorpene class submarine, on Wednesday. The submarine, constructed by shipbuilder Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) in Mumbai, was launched by Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba’s wife Reena Lanba.

It will undergo tests over the next year before being commissioned. Karanj is one of six submarines being built at the dock, in collaboration with French shipbuilding major Naval Group (formerly DCNS).