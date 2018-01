Indian Navy launches 3rd Scorpene class submarine 'Karanj'

Karanj launched at MDL Mumbai. Big day for @indiannavy pic.twitter.com/FEH6bRK20G

— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 31, 2018 On the occasion, the Navy chief said, “It (submarine) will undergo rigorous tests for the next one year before it is commissioned.” The former Karanj was commissioned in the Navy on September 4, 1969, and retired on August 1, 2003. It served for 34 years, and was part of the operations during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

The first of the six Scorpene-class submarines, Kalvari, was commissioned into the Indian Navy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month. He had called its induction a big step in the country’s defence preparedness. On the occasion, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had called submarine building a sophisticated and exacting craft, which only a handful of countries possess in their industrial capacity.