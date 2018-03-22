Indian Navy remotely piloted aircraft crashes in Porbandar

[India], Mar. 22 (ANI): A Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) of the Indian Navy, operating from Porbandar, crashed close to the air base at 1000 hours today, soon after the takeoff.

No injuries have been reported as yet.

According to the Indian Navy professionals, the crash occurred due to engine failure on Thursday morning.

A statement issued by Indian Navy PRO said, "A Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) of the Indian Navy, operating from Porbandar, crashed close to the air base at about 1000 hours today, soon after take off. There has been no injury to anyone. Preliminary inputs indicate failure of the RPA engine."

Meanwhile, a Board of Inquiry (BoI) has been set up to probe the cause of the crash. (ANI)