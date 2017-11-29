Indian Navy to get 260 software-defined-radio sets

[India] Nov. 29 (ANI): The Defence Ministry on Wednesday approved purchasing of naval communication software worth over Rs. 490 crore.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the meeting of Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) and approved procurement of over 260 software-defined-radio (naval communication) sets under the category of buy (India Designed Developed & Manufactured) at a cost of over Rs 490 crore.

Software-defined radio (SDR) is a radio communication system where components that have been traditionally implemented in hardware are instead implemented by means of software on a personal computer or embedded system. While the concept of SDR is not new, the rapidly evolving capabilities of digital electronics render practical many processes which used to be only theoretically possible. (ANI)