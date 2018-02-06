Indian Navy to purchase 12 aircraft from US firm Boeing

[Singapore], Feb.6 (ANI): The Indian Navy will purchase 12 aircraft from American aircraft manufacturer Boeing by 2020.

This was revealed by Steve Tripp, Senior Manager, P-8 A international Global Marketing and and sales of the Boeing company on the sidelines of the Singapore Air Show.

Tripp said the twelve aircraft will be delivered to Indian Navy by 2020 as agreed in the terms of contract signed earlier years.

It may be noted that eight aircraft were ordered in 2015 and later the contract was extended to include the purchase of four more aircraft in 2016. The U.S. Congress approved the sale to India in November 2016.

Meanwhile, the Indian pavilion at the air show will feature the Brahmos and a representative feature from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). By Jayaprakash Rao K.(ANI)