Indian Navy tows stranded fishing boat to safety

[India] Apr 8 (ANI): An Indian Navy patrol vessel, INS Subhadra towed a fishing boat to safety which was stranded in the middle of Arabian Sea, off Karwar coast in Karnataka due to a failed engine.

INS Subhadra, which was on a routine mission spotted the Indian fishing boat - Jay Vittal, about 20 nautical miles North West of Karwar on April 7.

The boat along with it's nine crew members were stranded at sea since the main engines had stopped working.

The boat was handed over to Coastal Security Police at Karwar for further assistance and coordination.

Currently, the boat is undergoing repairs at Karwar fishing harbour and its crew members are safe and are planning to proceed for fishing soon after the repair work. (ANI)