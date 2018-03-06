Indian-origin officer Neil Basu is new chief of Scotland Yard's Counter-terrorism unit

London: Scotland Yard has appointed a new counter-terrorism chief, viewed by many as the toughest job in British policing.

Neil Basu, a Metropolitan police deputy assistant commissioner, is to succeed Mark Rowley, who retires this month, as assistant commissioner responsible for leading counter-terrorism policing nationally.

Basu is a former Met commander overseeing organised crime and gangs. He has specialised in counter-terrorism policing for the past three years and was in effect Rowley’s deputy.

Basu said: “It is a privilege to be asked to join the management board of the Met and to lead for CT policing at such a point in our history. It is both a challenge and a duty that I accept with humility and a sense of great purpose.” Basu has worked as a detective in all ranks to detective superintendent in a range of areas including anti-corruption and homicide for the anti-gangs unit Trident. He has also held the posts of area commander for south-east London and head of armed policing within the Met. He will take over as assistant commissioner for specialist operations on 21 March. Basu has worked as a detective in all ranks to detective superintendent in a range of areas including anti-corruption and homicide for the anti-gangs unit Trident. He has also held the posts of area commander for south-east London and head of armed policing within the Met. He will take over as assistant commissioner for specialist operations on 21 March. Basu has been groomed for the top of the Met for years, serving as staff officer to the former commissioner Sir Paul Stephenson. Basu has been groomed for the top of the Met for years, serving as staff officer to the former commissioner Sir Paul Stephenson. He was the favourite for the top job in counter-terrorism and is well regarded by others in policing as well as by MI5, the domestic security service, which works closely with the police to thwart attacks. He was the favourite for the top job in counter-terrorism and is well regarded by others in policing as well as by MI5, the domestic security service, which works closely with the police to thwart attacks.