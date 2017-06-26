Indian, Pakistani army clash on LoC

Jammu: The Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing on Monday evening on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.

Defence Ministry spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta said in winter capital Jammu that the Pakistan Army "initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing" of small arms, automatics and mortars in Bhimber Gali sector along the LoC.

The Pakistan shelling and firing started at 8:15 PM.

"The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively," he said, adding that firing exchanges were going on when the last reports came in.