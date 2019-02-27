Indian pilot flying MiG-21 fighter yet to return home: Sources

An Indian Air force Wing Commander piloting a MiG-21 fighter jet has not returned, sources said here on Wednesday amid claim by Pakistan that it had arrested two Indian pilots after shooting down two Indian aircraft in its air space.

Sources confirmed that, IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan took off in MiG-21 Bison jet on Wednesday and is yet to return back.

Today, Spokesperson Pakistan Armed Forces, Major General Asif Ghafoor had claimed, "The two aircraft were shot down by us. The first plane fell in our boundary and the second on India's side. Two pilots have been arrested- out of which one of them was injured and has been sent to CMH. He will be given proper care. The other one is in our custody," said Major General Asif Ghafoor, Spokesperson Pakistan Armed Forces.

Further confirmation is awaited.. A day after Indian air strike on a terror camp in Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir saw heightened military activity on Wednesday, with Pakistani jets violating the Indian air space.(ANI)