Indian Railways now lets you transfer your train ticket to someone else; Here's how you can do it

Travelling is always fun and awaited, but what if you are holding a confirmed railway ticket and some reason will be unable to travel? Fear not, you can now transfer the ticket to your family members or any other person.

“Chief Reservation Supervisor of important stations are authorised by Railway Administration to permit the change of name of a passenger having a seat or berth reserved in his name,” read an official statement released by the Indian railways.





Here is a guideline form the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on how to avail this facility:





1. If the passenger is a Government Servant, proceeding on duty and appropriate authority, then he/she must make a request in writing 24 hours before the scheduled departure of trains.





2. A passenger can make a request in writing 24 hours before the scheduled departure of the train that the reservation made in his/her name may be transferred to another member of his family, meaning, Father, Mother, Brother, Sister, Son, Daughter, Husband and Wife.





3. If the passengers are students of a recognized educational institution and then the head of the institution can make a request in writing 48 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, that the reservation made in the name of any student be transferred to any other student of the same institute.





4. Passengers who are members of a marriage party and any person deemed to be head of such party can make a request in writing 48 hours before the scheduled departure of the train that the reservation made in the name of any member of the marriage party be transferred to any other person.





5. Passengers belonging to a group of cadets of National Cadet Corps and any officer who is the head of the group can make a request in writing at least 24 hours before the departure of the train that the reservation made in the name of any cadet be transferred to any other cadet.





Indian Railways also said that such request for change will be granted only once. However, in case of students, marriage party and NCC cadets, the request for change in excess of 10% of the total strength of group shall not be granted.