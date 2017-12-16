Indian Railways to focus more on women, children safety in 2018

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): For the year 2018, the Railway Ministry's task will be to fight against the crimes conducted against women and children.

"We will take 2018 as a year where we collectively fight against atrocities against women and children, especially human trafficking. That will be a focused effort across Indian railways," Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said at a press conference here today.

"As far as security is concerned, we are all thoughtful about it. We are thinking of providing internet connectivity and CCTV on trains. Discussions are on to provide CCTV on all trains across India," Goyal added.

The Railway Minister also informed that a meeting with the top management of the ministry was held earlier in the day to discuss ways to enhance working in the Indian Railway for "New India" in 2022 "Top management team of the Indian railways assembled in Delhi -we titled it as 'Sampark Samanvay Samvad'- to bring about cohesiveness in the working of Indian railways and bring about a change in the mindset to work as a team collectively to bring about the transformation of the Indian Railways to align a new rail with the New India 2022," he added. (ANI)