Indian refineries footprint visible across world: Dharmendra Pradhan

[Odisha], Jan. 13 (ANI): Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday that country's refineries were making their footprints visible across the world.

"When I travel outside the country, I could see and can confidently say footprint of India's refineries exist in various parts of the world," Pradhan said while addressing 22nd Refinery and Petrochemicals Technology meet in Bhubaneswar.

"Our refinery technology has been acknowledged worldwide and is considered as benchmark in the world in most of the performance parameters," he added.

Pradhan said this meet would create a new pathway and roadmap for the nation's refineries. Asserting that India will remain one of the fastest growing energy and petrochemicals market, Pradhan said next generation renewable sources of energy as well as conventional hydrocarbons would play an important role in the country's energy security objectives. Emphasing that the Centre's focus is on moving towards efficient energy production and consumption, the minister said India has decided to meet international best practices by leapfrogging to BSVI norms by 1st April 2020 in the entire country and by April 2018 in Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)