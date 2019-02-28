Indian scientists have always contributed to the well-being of humanity: PM Modi

[India], Feb 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday handed the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prizes for Science and Technology for the years 2016, 2017 and 2018 here and stated that Indian scientists have always contributed to the well-being of humanity.

“We have a dividend of democracy, demography and demand. Today India has become the fastest growing economy in the world… Indian scientists have always contributed to the well-being of humanity,” Prime Minister Modi said at the event.

While talking about aromatic plans and bio-fuel, he added, “At the Republic Day parade this year, our Indian Air Force used bio-fuel. Now there will be need for a new fuel. In the next two decades, new techniques like big data, machine learning and artificial intelligence will be demand. All these techniques will be based on data. That is why now it is being said in the world that data is going to be the new engine.”Looking at this, the NDA government has launched a programme called National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems, the Prime Minister mentioned.

“Around Rs 3,500 crore will be spent on this. Under this, in the next five years, research and development works under robotics, artificial intelligence, digital manufacturing, big data analysis, quantum communication and internet of things will be promoted,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“The central government has also formed an artificial intelligence task force through which India can be ready for ‘Industry 4.0’. I want to make an appeal to the scientists and technical experts in the start of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to develop the techniques which can change the vision of the world so that India can become a global hub,” he added.

At the event, the Prime Minister also highlighted that currently, Indian manufactured medicines are being exported to over 200 countries.

Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prizes are awarded annually for notable and outstanding research, applied or fundamental, in Biological Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmosphere, Engineering Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Medical Sciences and Physical Sciences. (ANI)