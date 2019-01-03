Indian troops asked to be alert in apprehension of BAT attack by Pakistan

[India], Jan 03 (ANI): The Indian Army has alerted its troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir to a possible Border Action Team (BAT) strike from Pakistan, sources said.

The apprehension of a BAT attack has arisen as Pakistan Army commandos and Lashkar terrorists have been spotted to be active across the LoC in Poonch- Rajouri sector, the sources added.

Soon after the Indian Army foiled a Pakistan Army's BAT action in Naugam sector, intelligence agencies have observed the movement of Pakistan Army SSG commandos and Lashkar terrorists together and it is suspected that they may try to strike Indian posts in Rajouri and Poonch sector.

"Small teams of 5-6 persons of Pakistan Army commandos from its Special Services Group (SSG) and Lashkar terrorists have been seen opposite Rajouri and Poonch sector in the last three to four days," intelligence sources said. The SSG commandos and terrorist groups are generally part of BAT commando teams which are used to strike targets and posts in the Indian Territory. "The Army and other security forces positioned in these areas have been warned about these terrorist teams and how they may try to attack Indian posts there," the sources said. On December 31, Army troops of Bihar regiment foiled an attempt by Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) to carry out an attack across the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam sector of Kashmir, killing two suspected Pakistani soldiers. According to a statement issued by the Indian Army on that day, a large cache of warlike stores had also been recovered. From the recovery, it was estimated that they intended to carry out a gruesome attack on the Indian Army forward post in Naugam sector. The attackers, who were dressed in Indian Army and BSF fatigues for deception, were provided cover fire by the Pakistani Army post as they tried to sneak into the Indian side, the statement said. BAT is a small unit generally comprising Pakistani Army personnel and terrorists who sneak across the LoC or International Border to carry out an attack on an Indian post. "The intruders attempted to move by exploiting the thick jungles close to LoC and were assisted by heavy covering fire of high calibre weapons such as Mortars and Rocket Launchers from the Pakistani posts," the statement said. (ANI)