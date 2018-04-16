Indian troops capable of keeping Chinese at bay: Arunachal Governor

[India], Apr 16 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra on Monday said that the troops from China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) often come close to the Indian territory, but the Indian troops have the capability to meet any challenge.

"As per the reports that come from the border, Chinese troops come near Indian territory and retreat when challenged by Indian troops. This has always been their (Chinese) tactics. I can say it with surety that Indian troops are so capable that the Chinese cannot enter our territory even by an inch," he told reporters here.

The Line of Actual Control (LAC) that demarcates the Indian and Chinese territory traverses five Indian states, including Arunachal Pradesh. Since the military standoff at Bhutan's Doklam plateau ended in August last year, the tension has remained even as the troops of both countries disengaged. (ANI)