Indian woman's body found in Sharjah house

Sharjah: The body of a 36-year-old Indian woman was found buried in a room of her house here, police said.

The neighbours notified the police after noticing bad odour coming from the house occupied by an Indian family, comprising a couple and their two children, the Khaleej Times reported on Thursday.

Police along with the forensic experts dug out the decomposed body with the help of sniffer dogs. The initial forensic investigation revealed that the woman was murdered a month ago but was not buried properly.

According to a CID officer, the investigation revealed that the woman was strangled to death by her husband due to family disputes. He then buried her and locked the house and put the "For rent" sign on the door. After the crime, the husband immediately left for Kerala along with his children.