Indian Youth Congress to stage protest near BJP HQ

[India], May 26 (ANI): Activists of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) will stage a protest outside the headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here this evening.

An IYC statement said on Friday that the protest "Jawab Do, Hisab Do" (Give Answers, Be Accountable) would take place from 4.15 p.m.

It said that the protest would be led by IYC National President Amarinder Singh Raja and would focus on failures of the NDA Government over the last three years.

The statement said that the IYC will raise issue of unemployment, farmers, atrocities against Dalits and the rise in prices of essential commodities.

"We will remind Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his promises made during the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign. All his promises still remain unfulfilled after three years," the IYC said in its statement. The protest will start from the IYC headquarters at 5, Raisina Road and move towards the BJP headquarters at 11, Ashoka Road. (ANI)