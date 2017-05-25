"India's daughter" Uzma says Pakistan a "death well"

[India], May 25 (ANI): Indian national Uzma, who was forced to marry a Pakistan man at gunpoint, on Thursday thanked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Indian High Commission officials in Islamabad for facilitating her safe return home.

"I want to express my gratitude to Sushma Swaraj and the high commission officials for helping me. They made me realise that my life is valuable," she said.

Uzma broke down in the middle of the joint conference, while revealing her ordeal. She said she was drugged by her husband and allegedly kidnapped.

"Pakistan is like a well of death". It's easy to enter Pakistan, but it's impossible to leave from there. I have seen women who go there after arranged marriages. They're miserable and living in terrible circumstances. There're two, three, even four wives in every house," she said. "If I had stayed there for few more days, I would have died. They lure women from east Asian countries like Phillipines, Malaysia... there're many women like me still trapped there," she added. Calling Uzma as ''India's daughter", Sushma thanked the Pakistan government for helping her return to India. "The moment she crossed the (Wagah) border, I was relieved. I alsoi want to thank Uzma for placing her trust on the high commission," she said. Earlier today, the Islamabad High Court allowed her plea and ordered the police to escort her to the Wagah Border. Uzma hails from New Delhi. She had travelled to Pakistan earlier this month. She has blamed Tahir Ali, whom she reportedly met in Malaysia and fell in love with, of forcing her into marrying him in Pakistan. (ANI)