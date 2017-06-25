India's diversity is its uniqueness and its strength: PM Modi

[India], June 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered his prayers and greetings to his countrymen on the occasion of Eid and the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra and urged citizens to get inspired by these festivals, spread happiness and take the country forward.

In the 33rd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said, "Lord Jagannath is the God of the poor; few know that in English, juggernaut means a magnificent chariot, that is unstoppable. It is quite possible that the word may have been taken from Jagannath."

"The car festival of Lord Jagannath, Rath Yatra, is being celebrated in several parts of country with great piety and fervour. Ramzan is the month of charity, of bringing happiness to others," he added. The Prime Minister started the address by talking about rains and the weather. He said that the weather is changing and that the monsoon seems to be on time, thus bringing a respite to the people from the heat. (ANI)