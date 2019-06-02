India's first all women medium lift chopper crew flies battle mission

Three women officers of the Indian Air Force today made history as they became the country's first 'All Women Crew' to fly a Medium Lift Helicopter. They flew a Mi-17 V5 helicopter for a Battle Inoculation Training mission.

"Flt Lt Parul Bhardwaj (Captain), Flying Officer Aman Nidhi (Co-pilot) and Flight Lieutenant Hina Jaiswal (Flight Engineer) have become country's first 'All Women Crew' to fly a Medium Lift Helicopter. They flew a Mi-17 V5 helicopter for a Battle Inoculation Training mission taking off and landing from restricted areas at a forward airbase in South Western Air Command," an IAF release said.

Flt Lt Parul Bhardwaj hails from Mukerian in Punjab and is incidentally also the first woman pilot to fly the Mi-17 V5. Flying Officer Aman Nidhi hails from Ranchi and is also the first woman IAF pilot from Jharkhand. Flt Lt Hina Jaiswal hails from Chandigarh and is the first woman Flight Engineer of the Indian Air Force. The Pilots had undergone their basic Flying training at the 'Helicopter Training School' at Air Force Station Hakimpet followed by advanced training at Air Force Station Yelahanka. The helicopter was certified airworthy by Squadron Leader Richa Adhikari the unit Engineering officer. This is yet another achievement of women officers in the IAF. (ANI)