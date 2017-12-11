India's first EMC is coming to Andhra Pradesh

[India], December 11 (ANI): India's first Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) will be coming to Andhra Pradesh.

The Government of India, through the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY), had announced in 2012 about setting up an EMC in India, with grant-in-aid for establishing such clusters.

An EMC is designed and developed for providing facilities and amenities for manufacturing mobiles and allied products.

In 2015, the Andhra Pradesh government announced the first exclusive mobile and electronic manufacturing cluster in the new capital, Amaravati.

A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) called Sri Venkateswara Mobiles and Electronics Manufacturing Hub Private Limited was formed. The foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the same year. The SPV Company has applied for the final approval of the project. Three major Indian mobile manufacturers - Celkon, Karbonn and Lava have come forward to establish their units in the EMC. An anchor unit has been formed in the name of Seven Hills Digital Park Private Limited for the three companies. It will be involved in manufacturing of accessories to mobile phones and other related electronic equipment. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has allotted 113.27 acres of land for the new cluster, through Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC). Nara Lokesh, Minister of Information Technology and Communications, had said that the new EMC is being developed at the cost of Rs 104 crore. Around 50,000 jobs will be created every year in the cluster. (ANI)