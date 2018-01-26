India's first floating market opens in Kolkata

[India], Jan 26 (ANI): India's first floating market is now open in Kolkata's Patuli area in West Bengal.

Set up by the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), the market functions solely on boats at the lake in Patuli, where shopkeepers sell fruits, vegetables, fish among other produce.

The floating market is seeing hoards of visitors since its inauguration by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday.

"The best part is that the prices are not high, it's the same as in other markets. As of now, there are only fruits and vegetables, and fish. We hope more things are added with time", Abhineet, one of the visitors told ANI. (ANI)