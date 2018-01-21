India's head will always remain high: Rajnath Singh

[India] Jan. 20 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India's head will always remain high.

He made this comment while addressing a programme here.

"Currently there is tension at India-Pakistan border. Whatever is happening now and whatever will happen in future, I would like to assure you that India's head will always be held high," said Singh.

He also said he was proud of Indian army and paramilitary forces.

Pakistan has been continuously committing ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)