India's Maternal Mortality Ratio drops to 130

[India], June 6 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday said India has seen a decline in its Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) from 139 to 130.

India's MMR has significantly fallen from 167 in 2011-13 to the present figure of 130, as per the latest Sample Registration System (SRS) figures.

"The latest Sample Registration System (SRS) figures reveal that India has gone beyond the Millennium Development Goals (MDG) target of Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) of 139 by 2015. We reached 130," the Union Minister said.

Nadda further asserted that various healthcare schemes and awareness programmes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan, and others, undertaken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, have helped everyone tremendously "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and policies like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan has helped us tremendously. I also congratulate the Ministry and the states for their joint efforts," Nadda said. For those unversed, SRS is the largest demographic sample survey in the country that among other indicators provide direct estimates of maternal mortality through a nationally representative sample. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has implemented a number of schemes, programmes and national initiatives to expand the reach and increase access to quality healthcare. The Maternal Mortality Ratio is a key performance indicator for efforts to improve the health and safety of mothers before, during, and after childbirth per country worldwide. Often referred to as MMR, it is the annual number of female deaths per 100,000 live births from any cause related to or aggravated by pregnancy or its management (excluding accidental or incidental causes). (ANI)