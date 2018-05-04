India's MET dept. predicts thunderstorm for several states

[India], May 04 (ANI): In the wake of the dust storms that swept through Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, claiming over 60 lives in the two states, the India Meteorological Department, on Friday, released a statement forecasting thunderstorms and gusty winds in several Indian states.

The forecast suggests that on May 5, thunderstorms accompanied with squall is likely to be experienced in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Himachal Pradesh (HP), while thunderstorms, along with gusty wind, is predicted for Uttarakhand and Punjab.

It also predicts that heat wave conditions will prevail over Western Rajasthan. It further says thunderstorm, accompanied with squall and hail, is expected in J&K and HP on May 7, while thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds would be prevalent in Uttarakhand and Punjab. Heavy rain is expected in North-Eastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on the same day, while thunderstorms/dust storm in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, a Go Air Flight, G8-386, from Mumbai to Leh was diverted to Delhi today, due to unfavourable weather at the landing destination. 165 passengers are travelling on the flight. (ANI)