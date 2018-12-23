India's most tolerant country: Rajnath Singh

[India], Dec 23 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said India is the most tolerant country in the world. "You will not find the kind of tolerance anywhere in the world which we have in our country. India is the most tolerant country," he added.

Talking to media persons, Singh said, "It is in India where the people of all religions stay together peacefully. There is no question of intolerance in India. People irrespective of their religion contribute to the development of India and will continue to do so."

Singh's remark comes in the wake of actor Naseeruddin Shah's recent statement on Bulandshahr violence, where he had spoken about the sense of insecurity. However, Shah had later clarified that his remarks were that of a worried Indian and he has done no wrong in doing so. He had told the media, "I have made the statement as a worried Indian and I have previously also done so. I don't know for what reason I am being branded as a traitor." Recently, a video surfaced on the social media where Shah could be heard saying, "At many places, the death of a cow is being given more importance than the killing of a policeman." "I feel anxious for my children because tomorrow if a mob surrounds them and asks, 'Are you a Hindu or a Muslim' they will have no answer. It worries me that I don't see the situation improving anytime soon," he was heard saying so in the video. On December 3, a police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a civilian identified as Sumit were killed after violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr over the rumour of cow slaughter. (ANI)