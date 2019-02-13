IndiGo cancels 49 flights

New[India], Feb 13 (ANI): IndiGo cancelled as many as 49 flights on Wednesday due to various factors including the anticipated weather conditions on Thursday and NOTAMS at various airports."IndiGo has informed DGCA that it has cancelled 49 flights on 13th Feb. All these flights were cancelled with one to two days prior notice in order to re-accommodate passengers on flights at a similar time as booked. The cancellations on 13th Feb were caused by several factors like anticipated weather conditions on the 14th Feb and NOTAMS at various airports. This resulted in extended duty times which then made it necessary to re-roster our crew and optimise our operations," read a statement from the airline.IndiGo has further "decided to curtail its schedule for the remaining period of February by approximately 30 flights a day.""This is in order to stabilise its operation and adjust its crew rosters due to the reasons mentioned above. Passengers are in the process of being informed and re-accommodated. As a proactive measure, IndiGo has decided to continue its curtailment until the end of March. This measure has already been implemented and passengers informed. These medium-term cancellations have been made to minimise the impact on passengers as alternative travel options have been offered well in advance," the statement added.The operations will be completely normalised by March 31. (ANI)

