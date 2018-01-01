IndiGo exempts Indian sportspersons from weapon-handling charges

[India], Jan 1 (ANI): IndiGo Airlines on Monday announced to exempt Indian sportspersons travelling for tournaments from weapon-handling charges.

The exepmtion is made for both domestic and international sectors.

In a statement, the airlines said that the sportspersons would be exempted from paying the charge levied for firearms, air guns and or ammunition provided they carry a government recognised identification document.

The sportspersons are also required to carry a bonafide document for carriage of arms and ammunition. (ANI)